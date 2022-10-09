Higgins (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
Higgins, who left the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Dolphins briefly due to an ankle issue, was able to return to the contest en route to recording seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Though he was limited at practice this past week, he'll be out there Sunday, and barring any in-game setbacks he's in line to continue to see his share of targets from quarterback Joe Burrow against a Baltimore defense that to date is allowing an NFL-high 315.3 passing yards per outing. Four games into the current campaign, Higgins has caught 20 of his 28 targets (including 26 in his last three contests) for a team-high 315 receiving yards and two TDs.