Though head coach Zac Taylor said that Higgins (quadriceps) won't practice Wednesday, the wideout is in line to take part in the walk-through portion of the session, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

While Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic relays that Higgins is slated to work with trainers on the field Wednesday, rather than take practice reps, Taylor indicated that the wideout -- who has missed three straight games -- has taken "steps in the right direction" toward a potential return to action. Higgins will have two more chances to be deemed a practice participant as Sunday night's contest against the Chargers approaches.