Bills' Brian Winters: Returns to action Sunday
Winters (knee) returned to the field Sunday against the Seahawks, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Winters was considered questionable to return after suffering the injury during the first half, but he was back at right guard before halftime.
