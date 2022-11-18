Lewis (forearm/illness) was listed as a full participant on Friday's estimate and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Browns.

Lewis missed both of Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions as a result of an illness and forearm issue, but he's since been marked down as a full participant on Friday's practice estimate and expects to be made available for the Week 11 matchup versus Cleveland. With Jordan Poyer (elbow) currently at risk of missing his third consecutive game, Lewis might be looking at another busy afternoon as one of the Bills' starting safeties alongside Damar Hamlin.