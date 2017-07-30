Clay sat out Sunday's training camp practice as a rest day, John Murphy of BuffaloBills.com reports.

This could be a frequent occurrence throughout the summer for Clay, as his knee may not be 100 percent for quite some time. He's also got quite a bit of wear and tear on his body, and with there being a big drop-off between Clay and whoever wins the No. 2 tight end job, you can bet the team will closely monitor his reps.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories