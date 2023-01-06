The Bills placed Hamlin on injured reserve Friday.
The roster move officially ends Hamlin's season, but more importantly, the reports regarding the 24-year-old safety's recovery from the cardiac incident he suffered in Monday's game against the Bengals -- which has since been postponed -- have been increasingly positive in recent days. The Bills announced earlier Friday that Hamlin, who remains in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, had his breathing tube removed overnight and has since resumed speaking with his family and doctors, as well as his teammates virtually. Hamlin's care team has also noted that his neurological function remains intact, but at this stage, his physicians have said that it's too early in his recovery process to know whether he'll be able to resume his football career.
