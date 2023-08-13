Williams led the Bills with seven total tackles (six solo) in Saturday's preseason win over Indianapolis.

The third-round rookie is no longer in the running for the open starting middle linebacker spot, but he has a chance to earn a meaningful role on the outside. Stud defender Matt Milano will man one of those spots on a full-time basis, but there's a role for Williams, even if it's as part of a rotation on the other side. Expect him to see a decent amount of action in the team's last two preseason games.