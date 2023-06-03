Oliver agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension with Buffalo on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Oliver will now be tied to the Bills for the next five seasons, as the team also agreed to exercise his fifth-year option, which was worth $10.7 million, in April. The 25-year-old dealt with various injuries last season that limited him to the lowest playing time of his career -- 495 defensive snaps over 13 games --, and he has yet to match the production from his career-best 2019 rookie campaign, when he tallied 43 tackles and five sacks. Nevertheless, Oliver will now cash in on a long-term extension that includes $45 million guaranteed, per Schefter, thus giving him a chance to live up to his status as a top-10 draft pick moving forward.