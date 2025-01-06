Cook carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

The Bills rested a lot of key players in Week 18 with the No. 2 seed in the AFC already locked up, but Cook merely saw his usual workload reduced as he split touches in the backfield with Ray Davis. Cook still saw enough action to score his 16th rushing TD on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter, tying him with Derrick Henry for the NFL lead, and he got just enough yardage to put him over 1,000 for the second straight season. Cook has gotten into the end zone in four straight games, a streak he'll look to continue next weekend in the wild-card round against the Broncos.