Croom has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Croom could never get fully healthy this summer and by the time he was even close, two rookies had passed him on the depth chart. This allows the Bills to keep him in the mix until next season, unless he pushes for an injury settlement with the team once healthy.

