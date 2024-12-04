Hollins caught his lone target for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.

Hollins' trip to the end zone Sunday was his fourth score of the 2024 season. The veteran wideout played the most offensive snaps (38) of any Buffalo wide receiver in the contest, ahead of Khalil Shakir (29), Amari Cooper (27), Curtis Samuel (22) and Jalen Virgil (15). Despite seeing the most playing time, Hollins was not a major part of the game plan throughout the contest. The 31-year-old remains difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production as the Bills head to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 14.