Brown will be ready for the start of training camp next week after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

Brown didn't miss a game in 2023, playing all 1,161 offensive snaps during the regular season. Though the 26-year-old made it through the full campaign, he was likely playing with the shoulder injury at some point, given his need for offseason surgery. Now that he's presumably 100 percent again, Brown is locked in atop the depth chart at right tackle for Buffalo.