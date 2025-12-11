default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brown (shoulder) was a limited participant in Buffalo's practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Brown returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury during the team's Week 12 loss to the Texans. If the 27-year-old is able to practice Thursday and Friday as well, he should be able to resume his role as the team's starting right tackle during Sunday's matchup versus the Patriots.

More News