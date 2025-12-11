Brown (shoulder) was a limited participant in Buffalo's practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Brown returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury during the team's Week 12 loss to the Texans. If the 27-year-old is able to practice Thursday and Friday as well, he should be able to resume his role as the team's starting right tackle during Sunday's matchup versus the Patriots.