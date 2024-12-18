Johnson rushed twice for nine yards and caught all five of his targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 48-42 win over the Lions.

Johnson's 123 scrimmage yards were by far a season high for the running back. The veteran led the team in receiving yards and despite playing just 30 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps in the contest. Although he had an impressive performance against the Lions, Johnson's inconsistent usage and production make him difficult to trust for fantasy. Barring an injury to starter James Cook, Johnson should not be relied upon in the fantasy playoffs. The Bills will host the Patriots in Week 16.