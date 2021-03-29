Jordan ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash and had a 31.0-inch vertical at 6-foot-2 1/2 and 247 pounds at Miami's Pro Day, per Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

It was a disappointing workout from Jordan, who many had ranked as the second-best tight end in the class behind Florida's Kyle Pitts. While Jordan still may hold that distinction, his draft slot ceiling is lower after Monday's workout in all likelihood. Jordan now appears unlikely to go before the middle of the second round, and other tight ends like Boston College's Hunter Long or Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble may surpass him on some teams' big boards.