Britain Covey: Let go by Rams
By RotoWire Staff
The Rams waived Covey on Tuesday.
Covey signed a one-year deal with the Rams in March after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Eagles. He finished the preseason with nine catches (on 14 targets) for 76 yards while adding 16 return yards on two punts, but it wasn't enough for the Utah product to crack the Rams' 53-man roster. Covey will have the opportunity to explore his options if he clears waivers, and that includes staying in Los Angeles as a member of the Rams' practice squad.
