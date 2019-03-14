Coyle posted an update on his personal Twitter account Thursday, stating his back injury "will prevent me from returning to the field again."

Primarily a special teamer during his first three seasons, Coyle logged 57.4 percent of the defensive snaps in 2017 en route to a career-best 64 tackles in 16 games with the 49ers. The elevated role extended into Week 1 of last season, but he sustained a concussion and fractured vertebrae in that contest and missed the rest of the campaign. It's unclear which injury will force him to hang up the cleats, but Coyle is calling it a career.