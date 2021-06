Darboh has signed a contract with the Broncos, Arik DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Darboh participated in the Broncos' OTAs as a tryout player and has ultimately earned a spot on the roster. A 2017 third-round pick, he appeared in 16 games as rookie in Seatle and recorded 71 yards on eight receptions in the process. He has bounced around on several practice squads since.