Key signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Key was immediately productive at Kentucky as a freshman, producing a 37-519-6 line. He never meaningfully improved from there, however, as he topped out with a 47-715-2 line in his junior year before regressing to a 39-452-5 mark in his senior year at Nebraska. The 22-year-old has intriguing size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), but his 4.60 40-yard dash at his pro day was a bit disappointing. The Broncos' top-five wideout roles look locked up, meaning Key will need to flash in the offseason program and training camp to secure a roster spot.