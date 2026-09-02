Head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Dobbins is "moving well" and on track to play Week 1 against the Chiefs on Monday, Sept. 14, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Dobbins' practice participation in training camp was limited by a soft-tissue injury, which also caused the veteran running back to be held out of all three of the Broncos' preseason games out of caution. There's no indication that the issue is long-term, and Dobbins heads into Week 1 leading a backfield group that also consists of RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie and rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman. Dobbins signed a two-year deal with the Broncos in March following his 2025 campaign with the Chargers, when he turned 153 carries into 772 yards (5.0 YPC) and four touchdowns while adding 11 catches (on 14 targets) for 37 yards across 10 regular-season games.