Reynolds (hand) returned to practice Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

The Broncos placed Reynolds on injured reserve Oct. 12 due to a fractured finger. He then suffered minor injuries in a shooting a week later, but that doesn't seem to have impacted his return timeline, with the Broncos designated him for an IR return when first eligible. There's now a 21-day window in which Reynolds -- who worked fully Wednesday -- can practice with the team without being placed on the active roster. It's possible he'll be activated before Sunday's game against the Falcons, in which case he'd be a threat to take snaps away from Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele.