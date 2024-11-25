Humphrey caught two of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Raiders.

After scoring his first touchdown and recording a season-high 52 yards in Week 11, Humphrey came crashing back down to Earth against the Raiders in Week 12. The veteran played 38 of the Broncos' 68 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow wide receivers Courtland Sutton (58) and Devaughn Vele (44). Humphrey's inconsistent nature make him an unreliable option for fantasy purposes. The 26-year-old will look to bounce back in a Week 13 matchup against the Browns on Monday Night Football.