Fraboni (finger) was placed on the Broncos' injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

The 26-year-old has handled Denver's long-snapping duties with Jacob Bobenmoyer (thumb) on IR over the last four games. However, Fraboni will now find himself on injured reserve with a fractured finger, according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver, leaving him sidelined until at least Week 15 versus Tennessee. As a result, Bobenmoyer is set to reprise his starting role after being designated to return Wednesday, as the team is confident he'll be available to play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, per Klis.