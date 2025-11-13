Broncos' Nate Adkins: Still unable to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adkins (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Adkins has sat out Denver's last two contests with a knee injury he suffered in Week 8 versus the Cowboys, and his availability for Week 11 is now in jeopardy. He'll likely have to practice to some extent Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to suit up Sunday versus the Chiefs.
