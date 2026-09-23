Harvey is continuing to make progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harvey appears to have made some improvement heading into Week 3, but his practice participation Wednesday through Friday will ultimately determine whether he plays this Sunday against the Rams. The top three running backs on the Denver depth chart are all tending to injuries, as starter J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) made an early exit from this past Sunday's game, while rookie Jonah Coleman emerged from the contest with an ankle sprain.