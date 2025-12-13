The Broncos elevated Ehlinger to their active roster from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Packers, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Ehlinger will be elevated for the first time this season after joining Denver's practice squad back in October. The 27-year-old will likely serve as the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham and can be elevated two more times this season.