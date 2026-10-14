Hufanga (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to the injury he sustained in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler and Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com report.

Listed as a non-participant on the Broncos' first two Week 6 injury reports, Hufanga is set to miss Thursday's game against the Seahawks and looks like he could be in danger of missing additional time beyond that. Per Fowler, one source familiar with Hufanga's situation estimated that the safety could be sidelined for about 2-to-3 weeks, depending on how quickly he bounces back from the ankle injury. Hufanga has recorded 23 tackles (12 solo), three pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack and one touchdown through the Broncos' first five games.