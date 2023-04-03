Patrick told Steve Smith Sr. that he's been sprinting and running routes, per Ben Swanson of denverbroncos.com. "At this point, I'm cleared to do everything," Patrick said last week. "At this point, I'm just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game."

Patrick suffered an ACL tear Aug. 2 and then had surgery Aug. 8, giving him 13 months to rehab before Week 1 of 2023. Broncos coach George Paton said in late February that he expects Patrick to be 100 percent healthy for the start of the season, and it now sounds like the 29-year-old wideout may even manage some level of participation in spring practices. While trade rumors regarding fellow Broncos WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton haven't entirely died down, Patrick currently profiles as the No. 3 receiver in Denver, likely ahead of 2020 second-round pick KJ Hamler (pectoral) and free-agent addition Marquez Callaway.