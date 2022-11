York converted one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8.

York had a kick blocked for a second consecutive week. His first try, from 53 yards out, was rejected by the Bengals' B.J. Hill. In last week's loss to the Ravens, York had a 60-yard boot deflected. The rookie kicker later redeemed himself with a 55-yard field goal.