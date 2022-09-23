York converted his lone field-goal attempt and two of three extra-point tries in Thursday's 29-17 win over Pittsburgh in Week 3.

York's miss clanged off the upright and was his second in as many weeks. His miss last week was not the sole reason for Week 2's loss to the Jets, but it was part a team-wide collapse. The rookie kicker was not given a chance for a second field goal just before halftime, when the Browns decided to go for it on 4th-and-2 at the Pittsburgh 31. York has 27 points through three games.