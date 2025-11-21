Browns' David Njoku: Back at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Njoku (knee) returned to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Njoku didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so the tight end's return to the field Friday is a positive sign ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m ET game against the Raiders. The Browns' upcoming injury report will note both Njoku's official participation level Friday, as well as his Week 12 game status.
More News
-
Browns' David Njoku: Sitting out again Thursday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Just one catch Sunday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Finds paydirt in Week 10 loss•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Top TE duo available for Browns•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Fellow TE on injury report•