Njoku (knee) returned to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so the tight end's return to the field Friday is a positive sign ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m ET game against the Raiders. The Browns' upcoming injury report will note both Njoku's official participation level Friday, as well as his Week 12 game status.

