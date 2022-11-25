Njoku (ankle/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Even though Njoku wasn't a full practice participant at any point this week, the Browns apparently saw enough from him to conclude that neither his knee nor ankle issue would keep him off the field Sunday. That being said, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram on Friday that he was undecided if Njoku would see a major increase in his workload after the tight end played just 25 snaps (37 percent) in the Week 11 loss to Buffalo as he made his return from a two-game absence due to a left high-ankle sprain. If Njoku's snap count remains limited to some degree once again, Harrison Bryant -- who logged seven targets and a 75 percent snap share Week 11 -- may be able to maintain a prominent role at tight end.