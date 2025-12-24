Njoku (knee) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku hasn't played in either of the Browns' last two games while managing the knee injury, and his continued absence from practice to kick off Week 17 prep doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Steelers. The Browns will see if Njoku is able to do anything on the field Thursday and Friday before deciding on his status for the weekend. If Njoku ends up missing another game, rookie Harold Fannin would continue to be locked into a high-volume role at tight end, and more snaps would be available for blocking specialists Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates.