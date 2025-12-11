Njoku (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku also managed a knee injury ahead of Week 14 action, but now that the tight end is set to log back-to-back 'DNPs' this time around, what he does (if anything) at practice Friday will loom large in terms of his status for Sunday's game against the Bears. If Njoku is out or limited this weekend, Blake Whiteheart would be in line to see added TE snaps behind Harold Fannin.