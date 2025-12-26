Njoku (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku is going to miss his third straight game due to a lingering knee injury. The veteran tight end didn't practice at all this week, so he may be facing a challenge to return in time for Cleveland's season finale next Sunday against Cincinnati. Browns No. 1 tight end Harold Fannin is questionable to play this Sunday due to a groin issue, and if he can't suit up, it would likely fall on Blake Whiteheart and possibly Brenden Bates (ankle) to lead the team's tight-end corps.