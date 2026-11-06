Boston (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Boston upgrading from limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday to full participation Friday, he should be fine for his usual role as a near-every-down player in a young Cleveland offense. It'll be his first chance to work with Shedeur Sanders extensively outside of a practice environment, as the Browns reportedly won't start Deshaun Watson (head) even if he clears concussion protocol before the game.