Boston (foot) remained limited at Thursday's practice.

Boston has logged back-to-back limited practices to kick off Week 6 prep. The rookie wideout could still avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's pivotal home game against the Ravens, especially if he can upgrade to full participation Thursday. Fellow rookie WR KC Concepcion (concussion) was also limited both Wednesday and Thursday. More opportunities could be available for Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond should one or both of Boston and Concepcion sit Sunday.