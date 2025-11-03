Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Watson (Achilles) won't have his 21-day practice window opened this week, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stefanski noted that he had no update on the status of Watson, though the lack of new information isn't necessarily a sign that the quarterback has experienced any sort of setback. Watson was always expected to be in line for a lengthy rehab process from the right Achilles tendon tear he sustained last October and then subsequently re-ruptured, which required a second surgery Jan. 9. Once Watson completes his rehab and advances to the point in his recovery that he's ready to practice, the Browns should have a better idea regarding whether the veteran signal-caller has a realistic chance at playing in games late in the 2025 season.