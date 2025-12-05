Browns' Deshaun Watson: Out for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
The Browns opened Watson's 21-day practice window Wednesday to return from the PUP list, which is where he's resided since the start of training camp after undergoing a second surgery in early January to address a re-rupturing of the torn right Achilles that he suffered Week 7 of last season. He strung together limited showings in practice this week, but even if he's cleared for game action down the stretch of the current campaign, it's unclear if he'd be able to surpass rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the QB pecking order.
