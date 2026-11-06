Watson (concussion) was present for practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously suggested that Watson "is unlikely to start" Sunday's game against the Saints, but either way, the QB's return to the field, in any capacity, is a positive step toward him advancing through the NFL's concussion protocol. Friday's final injury report will add further clarity to Watson's Week 9 status, but if he isn't cleared to play this weekend, Shedeur Sanders would be in line to start in his place.