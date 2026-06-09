Browns' Deshaun Watson: Starting QB decision not imminent

Coach Todd Monken acknowledged Tuesday that he's unlikely to name a starting QB (between Watson and Shedeur Sanders) by the conclusion of the team's current minicamp, which runs through Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The report notes that Monken had hoped to have a better idea of the team's QB pecking order by the end of the minicamp, but it looks like the competition will carry into training camp. With that in mind, Monken said that thus far Watson and Sanders have "both played well enough to earn out the right to compete to start." While Sanders took all the Browns' first-team QB reps during Tuesday's practice, Watson will take them Wednesday, and on Thursday the two will split those reps.