Watson completed 22 of 40 passes for 235 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding six rushes for 22 yards in the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. He also lost two fumbles and ran for a two-point conversion.

Watson's busy but ultimately uneven stat line is somewhat of a microcosm of what is now a eight-game starting stint with the Browns. Watson's second fumble was also highly costly, as he lost the handle on a sack by Alex Highsmith and the ball was scooped up by T.J. Watt for a 16-yard touchdown that would turn out to be the difference in the game. The veteran quarterback still doesn't appear completely comfortable in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense, and outside of his clear chemistry with Amari Cooper, Watson has had trouble consistently connecting with complementary options like Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones over the first pair of contests this season. Watson could certainly also be affected by the loss of Nick Chubb to what appears to be a season-ending knee injury, as despite second-year back Jerome Ford's impressive showing in Chubb's stead Monday night, there will likely be more defensive attention focused on Cleveland's air attack for the time being. Watson does draw a favorable matchup on paper in Week 3 when the Titans come to town.