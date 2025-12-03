The Browns designated Watson (Achilles) to return to practice Wednesday, and he's expected to be limited in his first session, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Watson hasn't played this season, as he's been on the PUP list (where he still resides) after re-rupturing his Achilles in January. The veteran QB has been serving as a mentor to rookie QBs Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, however, and over the past month he's posted videos to his social media that show him being able to drop back on snaps. Those clips were a precursor to his designation to return Wednesday, and Watson will now have a 21-day window to ramp up in practice before Cleveland either has to activate him or rule him out for the season. While the Browns could activate Watson and subsequently allow him to suit up on game day anytime during that 21-day frame, it seems unlikely that he'll be ready to play this Sunday against Tennessee given his extended absence -- he last played in an NFL game Week 7 of last season.