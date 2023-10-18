Watson (shoulder) said Wednesday that the injury that has kept him sidelined for the Browns' last two games is a rotator cuff strain, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Prior reports had characterized the injury as a rotator cuff contusion, but Watson's own comments suggests he's dealing with a partial tear in his throwing shoulder. According to Trotter, Watson said that it's still "up in the air" if he'll be available Sunday against the Colts. The Browns will release their first Week 7 injury report later Wednesday, when it will be known whether Watson was able to practice in any capacity. If Watson is forced to miss a third straight game this Sunday, PJ Walker would likely be elevated from the practice squad once again to make his second start in a row.