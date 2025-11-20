Gabriel (concussion) is not practicing Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has already unannounced that Gabriel will not start Sunday versus the Raiders even if available, but by all accounts the rookie third-round pick seems on track to sit out Week 12 while in the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders will start versus Las Vegas. Gabriel will have one more chance to log practice reps Friday, but in the likely even that he's ruled out, Bailey Zappe will figure to be elevated from the practice squad to handle No. 2 reps behind Sanders.