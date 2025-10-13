Gabriel completed 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers.

Gabriel was constantly under pressure, taking six sacks while averaging only 4.25 yards per attempt. Positively, he did continue to show a connection with fellow rookie tight end Harold Fannin, as the duo connected for a 25-yard gain -- the longest of the day for both Gabriel and the team. Gabriel should have the chance to put together a better performance in Week 7 when the Browns host the Dolphins.