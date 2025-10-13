Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Can't get going in Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gabriel completed 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers.
Gabriel was constantly under pressure, taking six sacks while averaging only 4.25 yards per attempt. Positively, he did continue to show a connection with fellow rookie tight end Harold Fannin, as the duo connected for a 25-yard gain -- the longest of the day for both Gabriel and the team. Gabriel should have the chance to put together a better performance in Week 7 when the Browns host the Dolphins.
More News
-
Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Solid in first NFL start•
-
Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Taking over as starter•
-
Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Looks headed for Week 5 start•
-
Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Leads final possession•
-
Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Leads garbage-time drive•
-
Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Named No. 2 quarterback•