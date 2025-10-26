Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that he will stick with Gabriel at quarterback following the Week 9 bye, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gabriel had a few good moments during Cleveland's 32-13 loss to the Patriots, including a pair of touchdown strikes, his first since Week 5. Unfortunately for the Browns, the rookie threw two interceptions and was whistled for a safety in the fourth quarter when he intentionally grounded a pass while in his own end zone. If Stefanski eventually makes a change, Gabriel would likely be replaced by Shedeur Sanders, who was inactive Week 8 due to a back injury,