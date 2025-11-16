Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gabriel is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Gabriel out of the contest, Shedeur Sanders is in at QB for the Browns. Prior to his exit, Gabriel completed seven of his 10 pass attempts for 68 yards and carried twice for two yards.
