Gabriel completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Vikings.

Gabriel drew his first NFL start in a tough situation, traveling overseas to London while facing one of the more intricate defenses in the league. He handled himself well, as he didn't turn the ball over and was sacked only twice. While Gabriel primarily worked in the short areas of the field, he did manage a pair of completions of more than 20 yards and led two lengthy touchdown drives. There will still be plenty of chatter about the quarterback situation in Cleveland, but Gabriel made a positive first impression as the team's starter.