Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Gabriel remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and that he will provide an update about the team's plans at quarterback Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Gabriel suffered a concussion during Cleveland's loss to the Steelers on Sunday, paving the way for Shedeur Sanders to take over in relief to begin the third quarter. Neither rookie was particularly effective, with Gabriel completing seven of 10 pass attempts for 68 yards without a touchdown or INT, and Sanders completing four of 16 pass attempts for 47 yards and an interception. If Gabriel isn't able to make some sort of tangible step in his recovery by the time the Browns return to practice Wednesday, the team may prepare as though Sanders will line up under center versus the Raiders in Week 12.